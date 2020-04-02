Wintry weather lingers through weekend: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- If you had to pick between cold and sunny weather or snowy and milder weather, which would you take?
Good news: If you're in Edmonton and area, no matter your answer, you get both.
Today's the sunnier and cold day. Although, without much wind, it may actually FEEL a bit warmer than yesterday.
Temperatures are around -20 this morning and will climb to around -10 this afternoon.
NE Alberta sees the return of some snow today as a low pressure system backs in from northern SK.
Edmonton gets back to a chance of light snow or flurries tomorrow.
A system moves in from the WSW bringing some precipitation to areas from Edmonton south towards Red Deer in the morning.
East-Central AB gets a shot of some snow in the afternoon.
The expected track of this precip is a lot further north than yesterday and is subject to change again.
But, it looks like Edmonton is on the northern edge with anywhere between a dusting and 3 cm possible.
We get a bit milder for the weekend with highs near -5 (chance of flurries both days).
Then, a risk of some heavier snow Monday before returning to highs above zero Tue/Wed.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.
- High: -10
- Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
- 9pm: -14
- Friday - Mostly cloudy.
- 60% chance of flurries or light snow, especially in the morning
- 1-3 cm possible.
- Morning Low: -18
- Afternoon High: -8
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.
- Morning Low: -15
- Afternoon High: -5
- Sunday - Mostly cloudy.
- 60% chance of flurries or snow, especially late in the day.
- Morning Low: -14
- Afternoon High: -4
- Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: -2
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -7
- Afternoon High: 2