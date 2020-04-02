EDMONTON -- If you had to pick between cold and sunny weather or snowy and milder weather, which would you take?

Good news: If you're in Edmonton and area, no matter your answer, you get both.

Today's the sunnier and cold day. Although, without much wind, it may actually FEEL a bit warmer than yesterday.

Temperatures are around -20 this morning and will climb to around -10 this afternoon.

NE Alberta sees the return of some snow today as a low pressure system backs in from northern SK.

Edmonton gets back to a chance of light snow or flurries tomorrow.

A system moves in from the WSW bringing some precipitation to areas from Edmonton south towards Red Deer in the morning.

East-Central AB gets a shot of some snow in the afternoon.

The expected track of this precip is a lot further north than yesterday and is subject to change again.

But, it looks like Edmonton is on the northern edge with anywhere between a dusting and 3 cm possible.

We get a bit milder for the weekend with highs near -5 (chance of flurries both days).

Then, a risk of some heavier snow Monday before returning to highs above zero Tue/Wed.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: -10

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -14

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

60% chance of flurries or light snow, especially in the morning

1-3 cm possible.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -8

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

60% chance of flurries or snow, especially late in the day.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -2