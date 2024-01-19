With new national records under their belt, 2 local swimmers aiming to make Team Canada in time for Paris 2024
Two members of Edmonton Keyano Swim Club have their sights set on Paris 2024.
Sixteen-year-old Maxwell Reid and 18-year-old Emma Finlin both are hoping to build on their recent record smashing to earn spots on Team Canada for the Paralympics and Olympics, respectively.
Over November and December, Maxwell broke a number of Canadian para records – in freestyle and backstroke sprints, plus 200, 400 and 800 metre freestyle races – in the S8 classification.
But he's got work to do in order to qualify for a spot on the Paralympics team in the coming weeks.
"I need to drop time, I need to get a higher ranking in the world. Essentially just make myself perform as best as possible," he explained during a recent interview with CTV News Edmonton.
The St. Albert teen was born without a lower right leg and with Prune Belly Syndrome, which is commonly characterized by the underdevelopment of the abdominal muscles. He says the latter condition is a milder case which he didn't notice much growing up.
"I still have some abdominal muscles. It's very uneven, but whatever. I tend to compensate a lot with my back, which kind of works," he said.
According to Maxwell's coach of four years, Alex Wallingford, the disabilities don't prevent him from keeping up with the able-bodied peers he trains with.
Wallingford believes Maxwell has the potential to be ranked among the best in Canada now that he's internationally classified.
"He's a big, strong kid and he's shown a lot of aptitude and that's why Swim Canada's taking a look at him now," the coach told CTV News Edmonton. "But he's gotta do the work, as well. If you don't do the work, you don't get to the success. So he's obviously been doing the work."
On the women's side, 18-year-old Finlin from Edmonton set a national record in December in her age category for the 1,500-metre freestyle.
Emma Finlin, 18, from Edmonton, speaks to CTV News Edmonton on Jan. 12, 2024, about her preparation to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall)
Heading into the race at the J.P. Fiset Invitational, she was 14 seconds off of beating the record.
"I knew there was a bit of pressure that my coach thought I could get the record," she recalled.
"I was really nervous going into that race, but I just tried to have fun with it."
Her coach's reaction when she finished with a time of 15:58.93 tipped her off.
"His arms were up and he was cheering, so I had a feeling I broke it, but then I looked at the clock and it said I did."
The achievement has taught her to trust her training more as she prepares for the 2024 World Aquatics Championship in Qatar at the beginning of February.
The event is an Olympic team qualifier.
"I'm hoping to make the Olympics, but I guess we'll see."
Paris is hosting the Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11 and the Paralympics Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa and Galen McDougall
