Witnesses, dashcam video wanted after hit-and-run

Edmonton Police Service (File photo) Edmonton Police Service (File photo)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When could the COVID-19 pandemic switch to endemic?

An infectious diseases specialist says the COVID-19 pandemic could begin pivoting to an endemic status in higher-income countries by early spring, based on how Omicron is spreading and affecting hospitalization rates.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island