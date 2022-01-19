Witnesses, dashcam video wanted after hit-and-run

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses or dashcam footage of a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital last Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man was walking south across 112 Avenue at 87 Street when he was hit by a car heading east on 112 Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The car drove away, leaving the man lying on the street, said police.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a dark coloured, newer model (approximately 2018-2020) Honda Accord with front end damage.

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has dashcam video from the area is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.