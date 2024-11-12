EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman charged after stabbing relative in Sherwood Park

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a stabbing that happened in Sherwood Park over the weekend.

    Officers were called to a home just before 1 a.m. on Sunday where they found a person suffering from stab wounds.

    RCMP said the person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

    A32-year-old woman from Calgary and a relative of the victim was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

    She has been released from custody with a court date scheduled for next month.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News