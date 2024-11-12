Woman charged after stabbing relative in Sherwood Park

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a stabbing that happened in Sherwood Park over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home just before 1 a.m. on Sunday where they found a person suffering from stab wounds.

RCMP said the person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A32-year-old woman from Calgary and a relative of the victim was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

She has been released from custody with a court date scheduled for next month.