EDMONTON -- Edmonton police say a woman faces charges in connection with a front porch package theft that was caught on surveillance camera.

Twila Brandon, 34, faces two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and three counts of theft under $5,000 in connection with the Dec. 16 theft.

Terwillegar resident Kristin Carignan said she received a delivery notification from Amazon Monday night but when she looked for her package, she couldn't find it.

When she looked at her doorbell camera footage, she saw a woman stealing the package and taking off with it an hour after it was delivered.

Police said they tracked down the alleged thief with help from Carignan's surveillance video and witnesses who reached out.

A second suspect, 39-year-old Bryan Smith, was also arrested and charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of counterfeit money.