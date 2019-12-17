EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman is bringing attention to so-called "porch pirates" after a package was stolen off her porch on Monday afternoon.

Kristin Carignan said she received an email from Amazon on Monday night that a package had been delivered to her home in Terwillegar Towne, but when she checked outside her door, there was no sign of any mail.

Carignan checked her doorbell camera. The video showed the package being delivered at 12:19 p.m. At 1:22 p.m. a woman came onto her porch, picked up the box, got into the passenger side of a white car, and the car drove off.

She posted that video to social media in hopes of finding the thief. That video had been viewed more than 33,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.

"I wasn’t sure I wanted to post the video or pictures on social media but a couple of my friends convinced me to do so just to get her picture out there and maybe someone would recognize her," Carignan said.

"I contacted Amazon regarding this incident and they have already re-shipped replacements, which I am quite surprised as it was not their fault it was stolen."

Carignan said she has filed a report with police, and she hopes the video serves as a warning not only to online shoppers, but as a deterrent to thieves. Edmonton police said they are aware of the video and reported theft.

"I am really surprised on how many people on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter shared my post. I want to thank everyone who has messaged me and commented on my post trying to help find the thief."