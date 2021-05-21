EDMONTON -- A woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to a man who was found dead on the Gift Lake Métis Settlement

On Wednesday just before 7 p.m., High Prairie RCMP responded to a call from a neighbour of an intoxicated woman at a home next door causing a disturbance.

While en-route to the home, police say another call came in that a stabbing had occurred at a residence on the settlement where the intoxicated woman was.

Mounties arrived at the home and found a man who was injured and unresponsive.

Attempts to resuscitate the man by police and emergency medical services were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

A short time later the woman was found at a nearby home and was arrested, police say.

According to RCMP, further investigation indicated an incident occurred between the woman and the man at his residence, and the man was stabbed.

Tara Rita Auger, 38, of Red Earth Creek has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Russell Lawrence Lamouche, 48, of the Gift Lake Métis Settlement.

Auger is scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court on May 31, 2021.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.