Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake

A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.

RCMP said the woman, who was visiting from outside of Canada, was one of nine people who were on board when it capsized around 5:45 p.m.

Eight of the people were rescued, but the 50-year-old woman was found dead under the capsized boat.

Everyone on the boat, including the woman, were wearing life jackets, RCMP said.

The woman's body was taken to the office of the medical examiner for an autopsy.