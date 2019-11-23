EDMONTON -- A woman was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital Saturday afternoon after being stuck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk in north Edmonton.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by an older model Chrysler Pacifica SUV and taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver stayed on scene. No charges have been laid.

Southbound traffic on 97 Street was closed for a period before police opened a single lane.

Eastbound 122 Avenue remained closed as of 5 p.m.