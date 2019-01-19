

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The woman killed in an Edmonton home invasion has been identified as 59-year-old Barbara Nelson.

Police attended a home near 119 Avenue and 61 Street around 8:50 p.m. Friday evening, after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived and entered the house, officers found a man and a woman with undetermined injuries.

Nelson, who was taken to hospital, later died there from her injuries.

The 56-year-old man’s injuries were considered serious; he was also taken to hospital and remains there Saturday.

Police said the assailants fled the area prior to their arrival. No vehicle or person descriptions were released.

However, investigators believe the incident was targeted. The homicide section is investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Police said releasing Nelson’s name served an investigative purpose.

Those with information related to the incident are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.