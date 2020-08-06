EDMONTON -- A woman was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds Thursday night after she was attacked and robbed in downtown Edmonton.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in front of a condo building on 98 Avenue and 104 Street.

Police responded, and chased a man who was arrested a block away.

That man was seen handcuffed and sitting on the curb at 98 Avenue and 103 Street, where he was surrounded by several Edmonton Police Service members.

Sgt. Roggie Bourque told CTV News Edmonton it appeared to be a random attack.

“I think he was just trying to steal money. We don’t know for sure yet, but that’s what it looks like,” Sgt. Bourque said at the scene, adding officers were still trying to recover stolen items.

The woman was rushed to hospital, and Bourque said she is expected to survive.