EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Woman seriously injured in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

    An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

    The woman was driving east, just past 111 Street, when her Honda Civic struck the side of a loaded tractor-trailer, crossed two lanes of traffic and hit a light standard head-on, police said.

    She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The crash is under investigation, but police believe a medical episode was a factor.

