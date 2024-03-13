Woman seriously injured in crash on Anthony Henday Drive

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was driving east, just past 111 Street, when her Honda Civic struck the side of a loaded tractor-trailer, crossed two lanes of traffic and hit a light standard head-on, police said.

She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation, but police believe a medical episode was a factor.