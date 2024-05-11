EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police issue warning about release of violent sexual offender

    The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning on May 11, 2024, to the public about convicted violent sexual offender Ryan White who was due to be released.
    The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who is being released.

    In a news release, EPS said it has "reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community."

    Ryan White, 42, will live in Edmonton upon his release and will be managed by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

    Police said White has physically and sexually victimized female adults, particularly vulnerable women, including sex workers.

    "White has also physically assaulted a female toddler and an older female adult," police said in the news release.

    White will be subject to a number of court-ordered conditions including a curfew, to not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs and he must not attend areas where sex workers are known to be.

    He must also notify his assigned supervisor before entering into a relationship with a female and must tell the woman about his criminal history.

    White will also be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

    Police said the information about his release into the city is to allow people to take precautions, not to encourage any type of vigilante action.

