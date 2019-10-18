

Karyn Mulcahy, CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON - A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in northeast Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to 21 Street and 141 Avenue around 7 a.m.

Police tell CTV News Edmonton it appears to be a domestic assault, and say they are still searching for a suspect.

The area is taped off in both directions while police investigate.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.