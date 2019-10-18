Woman suffers serious injuries in assault, suspect still at large
Police were called to a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood after an assault on Friday morning. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
Karyn Mulcahy, CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 8:13AM MDT
EDMONTON - A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in northeast Edmonton.
Emergency crews were called to 21 Street and 141 Avenue around 7 a.m.
Police tell CTV News Edmonton it appears to be a domestic assault, and say they are still searching for a suspect.
The area is taped off in both directions while police investigate.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.