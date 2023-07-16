Woman who was dragged by her vehicle succumbs to injuries

A 60-year-old woman who was involved in a single vehicle collision Friday has died.

Friday, police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision at 108 Street and Sixth Avenue S.W., where they say a vehicle rolled down a driveway, dragging the woman with it and seriously injuring her.

The woman was transported to hospital and treated with life-threatening head injuries.

Saturday, she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers say no charges are expected.