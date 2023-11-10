Woodcroft to remain Oilers head coach through road trip: TSN

There won't be any coaching changes in Edmonton on Friday or Saturday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, despite the Oilers' loss in San Jose on Thursday night.

The team is tied with the Sharks for last place in the National Hockey League after going 2-9-1 so far this season, leading to speculation that head coach Jay Woodcroft would be fired.

"My sense is there won’t be any movement on the coaching front today with the Oilers," Rishaug said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

"Further to this, I'd expect Woodcroft to be behind the bench for Saturday's game. All things will be evaluated after this road trip."

Woodcroft addressed the situation on Thursday after the loss.

"I worry about taking care of my daily business and my daily process, and making sure that I give my players something to focus on and concentrate on," he said. "No one’s happy with where we’re at. We all own it."

"We can do better and that’s where my focus is."

Woodcroft is in his second full season as head coach for the team.

He took over from Dave Tippett in February 2022 and led the Oilers into the postseason with a 26-9-3 record down the stretch.

The Oilers will face off against the Seattle Kraken at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the team sent struggling netminder Jack Campbell to their farm team, the Bakersfield Condors.

Goalie Calvin Pickard was recalled from the Condors on Wednesday to replace Campbell.

Campbell started in net on Thursday for the Condors in a game against the Abbotsford Canucks.

The final score in the game was 4-1 for the Canucks.