Worker killed at northwestern Alberta pulp mill

A worker at a pulp mill in northwestern Alberta is dead after a workplace accident.

Mercer International Incorporated said an independent contractor's employee working at the Peace River Pulp Mill was killed Saturday.

Provincial occupational health and safety officials told CTV News Edmonton investigators were first notified about the accident around 3 a.m.

"We are saddened about the loss of life of one of our contractor's employees and our thoughts are with the individual's family and colleagues," said Roger Ashfield, managing director of the mill.

"An investigation of the accident has been started and we are working with the authorities and the contracting company to find out how this tragic incident occurred," Ashfield added in a statement.

"Mercer's emergency procedures were immediately activated and our industrial safety and occupational health personnel were involved for support."

No further information was available.

Mercer operates plants producing different forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity across Canada, Germany, Australia, and the U.S.

Peace River is approximately 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.