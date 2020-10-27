EDMONTON -- Work on the Trans Mountain pipeline was put on hold Tuesday afternoon after a worker died on the west Edmonton site.

A piece of equipment struck and killed the worker at approximately 2:30 p.m., Occupational Health & Safety said.

The worker was employed by SA Energy, a group that has been contracted by Trans Mountain.

“This is a tragic incident and I know that staff and contractors at both SA Energy and Trans Mountain join me in extending our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family,” said Ian Anderson, President and CEO of Trans Mountain Corporation in a statement.

OHS is investigating the death. Work at the site has been stopped.