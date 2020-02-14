Worker suffers life-threatening injuries at Amazon warehouse south of Edmonton
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 10:31AM MST Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 10:50AM MST
The Amazon warehouse south of Edmonton. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition from a worksite south of Edmonton.
Emergency crews were called to Nisku Spine Road and 41 Avenue south around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Occupational Health and Safety told CTV News Edmonton they had been notified of an incident at the Amazon warehouse.
A worker suffered electric shock-related injuries.
OHS is investigating.