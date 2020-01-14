Workers manually operating LRT crossings in cold weather
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 6:00AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:54PM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Transit Service employees will have to manually operate the crossing gates at four LRT crossings on 111 Street near Southgate until about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The cold weather caused issues with the system during the commute on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for ETS said the cold caused a minor crack in the rail.
Trains will continue to operate normally, but at a decreased speed in the area.
51 Avenue and 111 Street will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. while crews repair the crack.
Officials expect minimal delays in the system during the work.
Trains are expected to run normally on Wednesday morning.