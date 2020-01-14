EDMONTON -- Edmonton Transit Service employees will have to manually operate the crossing gates at four LRT crossings on 111 Street near Southgate until about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cold weather caused issues with the system during the commute on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for ETS said the cold caused a minor crack in the rail.

Trains will continue to operate normally, but at a decreased speed in the area.

51 Avenue and 111 Street will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. while crews repair the crack.

Officials expect minimal delays in the system during the work.

Trains are expected to run normally on Wednesday morning.