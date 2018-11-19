About 200 Strathcona County employees are back at work just under two weeks after an explosion at the Sherwood Park Community Centre parkade.

The County Hall will open to the public on Wednesday. The Community Centre—along with the parkade, library, Gallery@501 and Vicky’s Bistro and Wine Bar—will remain closed until an environmental assessment is conducted.

“We are taking safety very seriously and if you were to go to the Community Centre today, for example, everybody is still wearing proper protection equipment because of that safety requirement, and that's why we can't let people back into the building just yet,” said Diehl Townsley, Strathcona County’s Director of Facility Services. “Once that cleaning is done, we’ll be returning the buildings to full operation.”

The County Hall and Community Centre were closed after explosions caused by 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky. RCMP said Kosolowsky set off an explosion in the parkade, returned to his vehicle and fatally shot himself. Fire from the first explosion ignited a gas tank and caused a second explosion.

“Moving back into County Hall represents a significant moment in our journey to recover county buildings and to return to normal operations,” Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank said. “This situation has been very unique, but we have turned the corner.”

With files from David Ewasuk