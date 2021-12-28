World Juniors: USA forfeits game versus Switzerland after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

An American player celebrates the win over Canada in IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson An American player celebrates the win over Canada in IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories