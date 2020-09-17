EDMONTON -- The International Ice Hockey Federation will announce its plans for this year's World Junior Championship Thursday, according to TSN.

The tournament, held in late December and early January, was originally scheduled to be played in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Many sporting events have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including several IIHF tournaments.

But the World Juniors are expected to go ahead using a hub city model similar to the NHL playoff model.

Announcement coming from IIHF. This years World Junior Championship will be hosted in the Edmonton Hub. Next years also hosted in Alberta, hopefully in healthier times. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 17, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the IIHF announced that all lower division tournaments in the men’s U20 category will be cancelled, as well as the 2021 U18 Women’s World Championship and all other U18 women's tournaments.