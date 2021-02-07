EDMONTON -- The wind chill could reach -51C overnight, but that's not stopping the worlds longest hockey game from which continues at Saiker's Acres.

“At about 3 a.m. we hit -47 with the wind. We had a whole bunch of guys just finish shift, they were super tired and went back to their trailers, and about half of our trailers ran out of heat last night,” said player Andrew Buchanan.

Players have now been on the ice for nearly 80 hours, and they're on a quest to reach 252 hours by Feb. 15.

The 40 players, including Buchanan, who’s a Strathcona firefighter, have already raised over $500,000 to fight cancer.

“Cancer is our number one killer in the fire service, so I’m here in honour of a few friends that have recently passed away,” said Buchanan. “Its time to make a change, so that’s why I’m here. The cold is nothing and what our co workers go through is way worse than this.”

The goal is to raise $1.5 million. You can donate to the cause online.