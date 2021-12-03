WWE Monday Night Raw at Rogers Place rescheduled
Source: WWE
Local wrestling fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of WWE's biggest events at Rogers Place.
Monday Night Raw was scheduled for Jan. 24 but it has been postponed for Sept. 26, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced on Friday.
Tickets will be honoured for the new date, OEG said.
In November, WWE announced some of the featured wrestlers would include Big E, Becky Lynch and Randy Orton.
