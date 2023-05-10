Yellowhead County lifts evacuation order for Evansburg, keeps it for Wildwood

Yellowhead County is ending an evacuation order for Evansburg Wednesday morning.

As of 8 a.m., residents of the hamlet – as well as the rural area east, north and south of Wildwood – are allowed to return.

The county asked residents to:

stagger their return, if possible, for safety reasons;

remain prepared for changes in the wildfire situation;

check 511 Alberta to ensure routes are open;

upon return, confirm their utilities are working and contact providers with issues; and

be prepared for reduced community services, like grocery and fuel stations.

"Planning is currently underway to ensure the resumption of municipal services such as waste collection and other essential services," the county said in a notice posted on its website.

"Emergency crews will still be working in the area. Please give them space and allow them to operate. Fire bans are still in place across the County, Edson Forest Area, and in the Town of Edson."

The evacuation centre can answer questions at 1-833-334-4630.

Busing to Evansburg from the Edson reception centre was scheduled for 8 a.m.

Entwistle residents were allowed to return late Monday afternoon. Three homes and a business on the edge of the community were destroyed by wildfire.

OTHER PARTS OF COUNTY STILL EVACUATED

Several areas of Yellowhead County remain evacuated:

the Hamlet of Wildwood;

Lobstick Resort;

Hansonville;

the area south of Highway 16 from Range Road 81 to Reno Road; and

the area from Highway 16A to Range Road 75.

The county said re-entry for these areas was being planned for "later" in the week.

"Re-entry plans are being done for the Hamlet of Wildwood, Lobstick Resort, and Hansonville. Assessments are being done for property and structures in these locations."

Two of the largest fires close to Entwistle and Evansburg are 9,900 hectares and 2,400 hectares in size, respectively, according to Alberta Wildfire on Tuesday.

Both were detected April 29.

On Tuesday, the agency called the forecast "favourable for the next few days, with trace amounts of rain and overcast conditions." However, hot and dry conditions are expected to return by the end of the week.