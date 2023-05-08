Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg

An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted.

About 8,000 people from Edson were forced out of their homes on Friday because of wildfire.

The town's mayor is encouraging residents to return slowly, saying grocery stores are not fully stocked, and the hospital's emergency department won't open until later in the day on Monday.

"We do want to get people back into their homes and comfortable and back to work," Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara told CTV News Edmonton on Monday morning. "Obviously everything's going to be closed probably for most of the day today, but things will start to reopen on Tuesday."

He added he's grateful that no homes or other buildings were destroyed in the town.

Edson issued permits for essential workers to return Sunday night in order to prepare services for residents.

"They will be working to get these services up and running here this morning. We hope that will happen as quickly as possible, but we are warning people that things like the hospital are going to take a little bit of time, so if you are having some medical issues, maybe stay put until those places are reopened."

Because residents are spread out both east and west of the town, Zahara expects traffic congestion might be eased.

A portion of Highway 16 between Edson and Edmonton is closed near Evansburg and Entwistle, which will limit access for residents returning from Edmonton.

"Hopefully we’ll have a very good, slow entry within the community with not a lot of chaos," Zahara said.

Buses will be leaving from reception centres throughout the day on Monday.

Buses will leave Hinton at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and a bus will leave the reception centre in Jasper at 12 p.m.

Upon returning home, residents are advised to check their utilities are working. Anyone with issues should contact their service providers.

Fire bans remain in place and the Town of Edson is still under a water ban.

As a result of the water ban, the spray park remains closed, all outdoor water use is prohibited, bulk water hauling is suspended, and other water conservation measures are in place.

The ban was implemented on Friday to maintain water levels in the reservoir, as extra water resources were being used on firefighting.

WILDWOOD AND EVANSBURG

Residents in Wildwood and Evansburg are still not allowed to return home due to a lack of critical services.

A reception centre will be set up in Edson for those residents.

"The Town of Edson is already working to get our reception centre reopened here at the leisure centre and those folks will be transferred there. It'll allow them to be a little bit closer to home and alleviate the pressure we've put on the other two communities," Zahara said.

Wade Williams, the mayor of Yellowhead County, confirmed to CTV News that approximately 25 homes have been destroyed in the Shining Bank area and south of Evansburg and Wildwood.

ENTWISTLE AND PARKLAND COUNTY

The mandatory evacuation order for Entwistle and all residents in Parkland County will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The county says it is now safe for residents to return home, but that the situation could change quickly and residents could be asked to evacuate again.

Residents who need help getting back can call 780-203-3258.

Crews are still actively fighting the wildfire in the area, and residents are asked not to drive over any inflated hose lines or interfere with any equipment set up in the area.

There is currently no gas in Entwistle and water and utility testing is in progress.

Residents with breathing or health concerns may wish to remain evacuated due to air quality concerns.

The Alberta air quality map is available online.

Anyone who does not want to return home was asked to call 780-203-3258 to register.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson and Nicole Lampa.