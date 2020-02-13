EDMONTON -- Families are invited to bundle up, drop a line and get hooked on ice fishing for free on Feb. 15.

The Kids Can Catch event at Wabamun Lake is on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It is part of Alberta's Family Fishing Weekend, held twice a year. During these special events, fishing licences are not required.

All other fishing regulations still apply. Wabamun Lake is catch and release only.

"What were really trying to do is get young people involved which hopefully means family gets involved and have them gain a better appreciation for the importance fish populations, clean water, all those kinds of issues," Alberta Conservation Association president and CEO Todd Zimmerling told CTV News at the event in 2018.

Ice fishing rods will be available to borrow at the Cabela's tent or people can bring their own. Holes will be pre-drilled.

Alberta Conservation Association volunteers will be on site to mentor first-timers and to share fishing tips.

Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available while supplies last.

If the temperature drops below minus 15 degrees or the ice is deemed to be too thin, the event will be cancelled.