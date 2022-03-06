'You're gonna be up riding waves': WEM Surf Club helps beginners and experts hang loose
Edmonton may be landlocked, but surfing in the prairies is a lot closer than you may think.
Since 2016, the West Edmonton Mall Surf Club offers a surfers paradise with lessons and chances to ride the waves at the World Waterpark.
Open to those 10 and older, the club welcomes surfers from all skill levels — including those who have never touched a board before.
"We teach you to surf," said Lexie Taylor, a surf instructor. "We get you in the water.
"We get you as many reps as possible. Our waves are pretty consistent so you can practice over and over," Taylor added.
The club has dozens of regular members who fell in love with the sport and are looking for an opportunity to hone their skills before a trip to the ocean.
Derk Mueller regularly travels to Hawaii, where he learned to surf when he was six years old.
"It's so nice," Mueller said. "To be able to keep my fitness up here and keep my skill up and go to Hawaii and be able to surf the north shore, I'm 57 years old.
"I am able to surf double overhead on the north shore, and a lot of that is because I can stay up to par and in shape here."
Instructor Dawson Wildemann told CTV News Edmonton how he fell in love with surfing after coming to drop-in sessions at WEM.
"I started just surfing on little trips here and there and I found out about WEM Surf Club," Wildemann said. "I just got addicted."
Surf lessons are 90 minutes long and can be done as a group or one-on-one. Lessons go over proper posture, how to pick a board, paddling and pop-up techniques.
"We go over everything," Wildemann said. "Everything you pretty much need to form the basis for how to surf."
"I try to link stuff with the ocean as well so that then when they do go on trips they do have some experience on what to look for."
Wildemann says everyone has to start with at least one lesson to learn the rules of the pool. After that, instructors help finesse skill sets.
"It's a lot harder than it looks," Wildemann said. "It's definitely a really great workout.
"Especially here, because you get so many waves compared to the ocean," he added. "You are gonna fall lots. That's kinda part of the game."
For Wildemann, learning how to surf at a wave pool like at WEM can help people progress faster since people can focus on technique and do not have to worry about other things like rocks or wind.
"Within an hour and a half, you're gonna be up riding waves," he said.
One of Taylor's favourite parts about the Surf Club is the community.
"We have a very strong surf culture here and people are always willing to help, reach out, and teach you a few tricks that they learned," she said.
"I would recommend this to anybody and everybody," Taylor added. "You'll have a good time. We try to be as welcoming and open to as many people as possible."
The WEM Surf Club has a mix of evening and morning availabilities throughout the week.
To find out more, visit the Surf Club's website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
Live updates: Russian forces increase shelling, Ukraine says
Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the centre, north and south of the country late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
Trudeau arrives in U.K. to start four-country consult with allies on Ukraine response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Europe to meet with allies about the intensifying situation in Ukraine.
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
As Ukrainians and Russians fight on the battlefield, both sides are also fighting an information war online and in the media space.
Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
While many of the behemoth boats are still anchored at or near sun-splashed playgrounds in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, more than a dozen were underway to or had already arrived in remote ports in small nations such as the Maldives and Montenegro, potentially beyond the reach of Western sanctions.
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Here are some of the places where you will still need to wear a mask in Calgary
While the province dropped its requirement for masking inside public buildings and businesses as of March 1, there are a number of locations in Calgary who say they're not ready to go ahead just yet.
-
Cochrane RCMP seek armed suspect following incident at business
RCMP are looking for information from the public that could help them locate an individual connected to an incident at a Cochrane business.
-
Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., injures 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours on Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
Saskatoon
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
'What about Timber Bay?' Survivor wants home recognized as residential school
Yvonne Mirasty was nine years old when she was taken. "When my mom got home from work, we were gone."
-
Increased police presence at Red Pheasant Cree Nation, Sask
Battlefords RCMP are notifying the public of an increased police presence at Red Pheasant Cree Nation, Sask.
Regina
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
Regina kicks off women’s history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.
-
Regina businesses flying Ukrainian flags to show their support
Several businesses in Regina are flying Ukrainian flags as Canadians have come out in support of the people of the country since the Russian invasion began last week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
-
‘Unprecedented’ gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Toronto
-
High winds prompt road closures in downtown Toronto, Burlington Skyway
High winds prompted police to close at least two stretches of roadway in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags damaged in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags were damaged at a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.
-
Woman, 19, dies in crash along Toronto's waterfront
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a car struck a concrete barrier near Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
-
Montreal trauma physicians create instructional videos for Ukranian healthcare workers
With Ukraine’s healthcare network pushed to the brink, a group of McGill doctors have recorded how-to videos for a number of emergency medical procedures.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
Record high temperature recorded in Ottawa on Sunday
A double-digit high made it the warmest March 6 in Ottawa's history.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa reported Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Sunday and a drop in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
-
Bail review decision for a convoy organizer, the latest on Ukraine and a pandemic anniversary: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Kitchener
-
Emergency crews search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Soccer player fights in Ukraine, gas prices, smallest cinema: Top stories of the week
A Guelph soccer player going to fight in Ukraine, rising gas prices, and the world record holder for smallest cinema in Stratford round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury and the Sault declare 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury and the city of Sault Ste. Marie have declared a Significant Weather Event due to freezing rain.
-
Sault artist keeping quillwork alive
A Sault Ste. Marie artist is working to keep an old art form using porcupine quills alive.
-
Teenager with ties to North Bay pens comic book about fictional rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Europe
14-year-old never imagined a school project on his Second World War relative would turn into his first published book.
Winnipeg
-
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
Winnipeg beader flying high after her work was featured during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is almost over and for one Winnipeg beader, it has been a whirlwind experience, as her work was featured during the event.
Vancouver
-
'The sky's the limit': Metro Vancouver gas prices hit a staggering 209.9 cents per litre
Since breaking the all-time record Wednesday, the price of gasoline in Metro Vancouver has done it again, and again, climbing another 23 cents in just four days.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
-
UBC sexual assault support centre sees demand nearly triple, seeks additional funding
Beginning Monday, UBC students will be voting on a proposed fee increase to fund an on-campus sexual assault support centre that has seen a major surge in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
Debris from cargo ship spill last fall spreading along B.C. coast: beach cleaners
A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from a cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.
-
Island food banks feeling the squeeze as costs of gas, groceries continue to rise
From gas to groceries, prices on Vancouver Island are climbing, and local food banks are feeling the pinch.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.