

Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton's population is young, growing and nearing a million people, according to the 2019 municipal census released today.

The census estimates the city's population at 972,223 as of April. That number represents an increase of close to 73,000 since the last municipal census in 2016 and an annual average growth rate of 2.6 per cent.

Mayor Don Iveson announced the results at City Hall on Thursday morning.

“This is a great sign for Edmonton,” said Iveson in a release. “Edmonton’s growing and young population presents a number of economic benefits for our city. It speaks to our vibrancy and strengthens our local business community’s ability to attract and retain new investment.”

More than half Edmonton's population is under the age of 39, according to the census data.

The City says Edmonton's population will exceed one million people by the end of 2020 and will reach two million within 30 years if current growth rates continue.