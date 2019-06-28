

Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton





Edmontonians have a chance to see potential NHL stars in action, years before they make the pros.

Some of the most talented 10-year-old hockey players are in Edmonton for the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament.

This is the 30th anniversary for the tournament.

Thirty-three of the players from the 2011 tournament went on to be part of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, including the first overall pick Jack Hughes.

The tournament takes place at the Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall July 1 to 7.

