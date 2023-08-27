Young philanthropists serve up cool drinks to help kids on first official Lemonade Stand Day in Edmonton

Hundreds of young entrepreneurs were hard at work Sunday, serving up lemonade and other goodies for a good cause.

The 10th annual Simply Supper's Lemonade Stand Day saw 500 stands pop up in the greater Edmonton area to raise money for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

"I'm incredibly proud of this entire community and not just Edmonton, but all throughout Alberta. Kids are helping kids, they understand that when we give of ourselves, we become a better, stronger community," said Mike House, the foundation's president and CEO.

House said the first event started with just 15 families who wanted to teach their kids about the importance of giving back.

"Whether you make $10 at your Lemonade Stand Day, or thousands of dollars – that's not important," he said. "What's important is kids are learning and developing the skills to help other people."

Ten years later, 1,600 children and teens were out fundraising across the province.

The Stollery Children's Hospital operates the neonatal intensive care at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, and House said the money raised this year will go to building a dedicated space for those patients and their families.

"Siblings that are waiting for their brothers and sisters who have just been born, and may be in the hospital for a while," he added. "There's going to be some families that are going to be there for three days and some that are going to be there for three months.

"And so having that space – thanks to the Lemonade Stand Days – is really, really important."

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi visited a south Edmonton lemonade stand, where he thanked the team for their fundraising efforts.

"This is a phenomenal program, where kids learn to be entrepreneurs," Sohi said. "At the same time, importantly, they're learning the skills of how to give back to the community."

In the last decade, Sohi said $1.6 million has been raised through the stands. Sunday, he officially proclaimed Aug. 27 to be Lemonade Stand Day in Edmonton.

To learn more or to find a stand near you, visit lemonadeyeg.ca.