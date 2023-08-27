Young philanthropists serve up cool drinks to help kids on first official Lemonade Stand Day in Edmonton

More than 1,000 Alberta kids opened their own refreshment businesses Sunday to raise money for the Stollery on the 10th annual Lemonade Stand Day. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) More than 1,000 Alberta kids opened their own refreshment businesses Sunday to raise money for the Stollery on the 10th annual Lemonade Stand Day. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)