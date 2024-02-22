Youth worker with ties to Edmonton, Saskatchewan charged with sex crimes involving child

A youth worker who has been employed in Alberta and Saskatchewan has been charged with sex crimes involving a child.

Abraham Woo, 28, was arrested on Feb. 2 in Edmonton by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit and charged with child luring, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

ALERT says Woo was involved in luring at least one child he knew through his youth work with Pasqua First Nation northeast of Regina, Sask.

Police say the offences took place over apps such as Snapchat and Facebook.

The incidents were initially reported to RCMP in Saskatchewan last month.

After seizing and examining several electronic devices from Woo's home, police said they found photos that appear to have been taken in a locker room setting, leading investigators to believe there may be additional victims.

Police have released a censored version of the photo in hopes of identifying the location or victim.

Police have released a censored photo of a locker room where a child may have been assaulted in hopes of identifying the location or the child. (Credit: Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team)

Woo has worked with children at the following organizations in Alberta and Saskatchewan:

Pasqua First Nations Education: youth worker and education assistant;

Edmonton Bent Arrow Society: lodge keeper;

Shadow Dragon Youth Group Home: group home staff member;

Leduc Boys and Girls Club: youth programs coordinator; and

Pa Metawe Games: youth camps.

He is known to have used the aliases Abraham Calling Bear Woo, Abraham Collingwood, and the Snapchat handle WolfBoy22, police say.

Woo has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to call their local police department, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.