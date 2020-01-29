EDMONTON -- While everyone was continuing to wonder whether Zack Kassian would get revenge on Matthew Tkachuk Wednesday night, the Oilers right winger was busy signing a long-term contract extension.

Kassian, who was a pending free agent, signed a four-year contract in Edmonton for $3.2 million per season, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie.

The 29-year-old is on pace for the highest scoring season of his career. Kassian, whose career highs in goals and assists are 15 and 17, has 13 goals and 15 assists through 44 games in 2019-20.

The Montreal Canadians traded Kassian to Edmonton in 2013 for Ben Scrivens. He was drafted 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2009.