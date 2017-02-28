Edmonton radio station Sonic 102.9 announced Tuesday that after eight years, the popular music festival Sonic Boom would not be returning in 2017.

The news was released in a statement posted on the radio station’s website, saying: “After 8 amazing years, it’s time to explore new ideas.”

The festival has been held annually since 2009, and has seen headliners Jack White, Linkin Park, The Lumineers, Twenty One Pilots, Blink 182 and Arctic Monkeys.

“It’s been an incredible ride, and we owe its success to you.”

The statement went on to thank festival fans for attending the festival over the years.