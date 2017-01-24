Edmonton Police said Tuesday that a man was facing charges in connection to an incident that took place at the Women’s March at the Alberta legislature Saturday.

CTV News learned Tuesday that Jason Dion Bews, 34, was facing one charge of assault, and a charge of uttering threats, in connection to the incident which was recorded on video Saturday.

Sheila Gunn Reid, working as a contributor to the conservative online media group The Rebel Media was at the Alberta legislature to cover the Women’s March Saturday. The organization released video of the incident, showing Reid questioning a male, before he is seen hitting the camera and then walking away.

The video was at the centre of a campaign by The Rebel TV to identify the man – he was later identified as Bews.

Police said he struck the camera, and the camera hit Reid.

With files from Bill Fortier

