Edmonton police were investigating a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian on the city’s west end that left the pedestrian with serious injuries.

Police said the pedestrian was hit just after 3 p.m. in the area of 178 Street and 100 Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, drivers were advised to avoid the intersection, as 178 Street at 100 Avenue as partially closed - police said the area was reopened to motorists just before 5:30 p.m.