Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by truck
Emergency crews on the scene of a collision, where a truck struck a pedestrian, on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 4:26PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 5:32PM MDT
Edmonton police were investigating a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian on the city’s west end that left the pedestrian with serious injuries.
Police said the pedestrian was hit just after 3 p.m. in the area of 178 Street and 100 Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the crash, drivers were advised to avoid the intersection, as 178 Street at 100 Avenue as partially closed - police said the area was reopened to motorists just before 5:30 p.m.
