RCMP in St. Albert are investigating, after online threats were allegedly made against a local Junior High school Friday.

Police said school staff at William D. Cuts Junior High School alerted RCMP to the potential threat, after students told the school. The threat came from a youth who said they were going to cause harm to students at the school.

RCMP found the youth and made an arrest – police said at the time that there wasn’t a risk to the school, students, staff or the public.

The youth will be charged with uttering threats. The accused can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.