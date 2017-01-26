Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect or suspects in the city’s most recent homicide.

Back on Saturday, January 21, officers were called to the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street over a weapons complaint after 6:45 a.m. – a number of residents in the area reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, they found Ian Janvier, 28, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics treated and transported him to hospital.

Janvier succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

On Thursday, police released a photo of a light-coloured, four door Dodge Ram truck. It’s believed the suspect, or suspects, were driving that vehicle.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who may have seen this truck in the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street in the early morning hours of January 21,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen with the EPS Homicide Section said in a statement.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).