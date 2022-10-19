1,500 tickets issued, drugs and weapons seized during 24-hour EPS blitz

A crackdown on drivers in Edmonton last Thursday resulted in hundreds of speeding tickets and led officers to lay criminal charges against two men.

A total of 1,588 traffic violations were issued by Edmonton Police Service and City of Edmonton photo radar operators as part of Operation 24 Hours on Oct. 13, EPS announced Wednesday.

The vast majority, 1,378, were related to speed. There were also 264 other Traffic Safety Act violations, 17 distracted driving tickets and some criminal charges.

In one case, EPS said a man driving a 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara was stopped for speeding and using a cell phone while driving. Officers discovered his licence was suspended and he was wanted for breach of conditions and several outstanding warrants, EPS said.

When the Grand Vitara was searched, EPS allege officers found $920 worth of methamphetamine, a replica firearm and an extendable baton. He was also charged with impaired driving for a total of 14 alleged offences.

In another case, a man driving a 2010 Infiniti QX56 was issued a ticket near 50 Street and 68 Avenue for distracted driving.

"The male subsequently became irate with the EPS members and conducted an illegal U-turn on the road in front of the officers while filming them," EPS' Scott Pattison wrote in a news release.

"The accused then became extremely agitated and began to verbally abuse one officer. He also refused repeated instructions to provide identification, then attempted to leave the scene."

The man was arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer.

Operation 24 Hours is one of several enforcement campaigns conducted by EPS and the city "to improve traffic safety on Edmonton’s roadways."