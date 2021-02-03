EDMONTON -- A specialty 50/50 raffle for Tuesday night's Oilers game versus the Ottawa Senators set a new season record for the team at more than $1.6 million.

The raffle total was $1,626,500 with half going to the Mustard Seed in memory of former coach John Muckler.

�� SEASON RECORD! ��



Thanks to your generosity, we have a new 50/50 season high! Tonight's winning number for a prize of $813,250 is A-11792603.



If this is your ticket, you have until 4pm MT on Feb. 8 to contact 5050@edmontonoilers.com & include your purchase email & photo ID. pic.twitter.com/yKKuz3xoMr — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) February 3, 2021

Muckler died Jan. 4, 2021, at the age of 86.

He was part of the staff that put together the Oilers dynasty of the 1980s.

Muckler's family chose the Mustard Seed as the cause for the raffle.

The organization provides a safe space for people living in poverty or homelessness to get back on their feet.

The Edmonton Oilers Foundation said Muckler was passionate about giving back to the community and good friend and fellow coach Ted Green volunteered with the Mustard Seed for many years.

The winning ticket for the raffle is A-11792603 and the winning ticket holder must claim the prize before 4 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021.