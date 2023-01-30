1 charged in firearms trafficking investigation in Edmonton, Gibbons, Fort McMurray

A 50-year-old Gibbons, Alta., man is accused of trafficking firearms.

He faces two counts each of firearms trafficking, careless storage of a firearm, and unauthorised storage location.

The investigation, launched in September, spanned from Alberta's capital city to Fort McMurray. Search warrants were executed on Jan. 17 in those two cities, as well as Gibbons.

The community of 3,100 is located about 30 kilometres north of Edmonton.