EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Air quality alert issued for Edmonton and area due to smog

    Share

    It's more of a "smog" issue for Edmonton than a wildfire smoke issue. But, the city and surrounding regions are under an "Air Quality Statement" issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    The hazy conditions over the area are thanks to pollutants being trapped beneath hot air aloft. Air quality is expected to improve Wednesday night.

    Further north, an "Air Quality Advisory" (one step up from a Statement) is in effect for High Level, Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan regions.

    That advisory is due to wildfire smoke in those areas and air quality is expected to remain poor for at least the next several days, especially in areas near active fires.

      

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News