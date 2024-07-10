Air quality alert issued for Edmonton and area due to smog

It's more of a "smog" issue for Edmonton than a wildfire smoke issue. But, the city and surrounding regions are under an "Air Quality Statement" issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The hazy conditions over the area are thanks to pollutants being trapped beneath hot air aloft. Air quality is expected to improve Wednesday night.

Further north, an "Air Quality Advisory" (one step up from a Statement) is in effect for High Level, Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan regions.

That advisory is due to wildfire smoke in those areas and air quality is expected to remain poor for at least the next several days, especially in areas near active fires.