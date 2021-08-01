EDMONTON -- A 44-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle rollover Saturday evening near Sturgeon Lake, Alta.

RCMP say they received a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. reporting the collision on Highway 43 and Range Road 230.

Crews arrived and found that the driver had been ejected from his vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver died on scene while a 30-year-old woman passenger was extracted from the vehicle and transported by EMS to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sturgeon Lake is in northwest Alberta and 20 kilometres west of Valleyview, along Highway 43.