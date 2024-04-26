Crash affecting Highway 28 traffic north of Edmonton

A two-vehicle crash is affecting Highway 28 traffic in Sturgeon County Friday morning.

In a traffic advisory at 7 a.m., RCMP said two vehicles were involved in the crash near Township Road 572, north of the community Gibbons.

Emergency crews were on scene.

Commuters were asked to avoid the area.

According to 511 Alberta, Highway 28 is closed in both directions.

No other details were provided.

More to come…