1 dead, 1 with minor injuries after single-vehicle crash outside Edmonton

EDMONTON -

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday on the Kehewin Cree Nation.

Bonnyville RCMP responded to the rollover around 2:45 p.m. and determined the SUV had been travelling on Highway 657 and swerved to avoid a dog on the road.

According to police, the vehicle rolled into the ditch and a witness stopped to help assist the 38-year-old woman passenger, who reportedly had minor injuries.

The 38-year-old man and driver of the vehicle from Kehewin Cree Nation was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Kehewin Cree Nation is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.