1 dead, 5 injured in fatal collision in southeast Edmonton

Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.

Around 4:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call at 17 St. and 34 Ave. Officers discovered a 2014 Cadillac Escalade engulfed in flames.

Police say there were six people inside the vehicle. Emergency responders treated five and transported them to hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries.

The sixth person, a 21-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle. He was discovered deceased.

Police investigators believe the driver may have been street racing with a second vehicle northbound on 17 Street at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage from the time of the collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.