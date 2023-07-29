1 dead, 5 injured in fatal crash in southeast Edmonton

Police are investigating a crash that killed a 21-year-old man and injured five others early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.

Around 4:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call at 17 St. and 34 Ave, where they found a 2014 Cadillac Escalade on fire.

Police say there were six people inside the vehicle. Emergency responders treated five on scene and took them to hospital. Two of them had life-threatening injuries.

The sixth person, a 21-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was found dead.

Police say the believe the driver may have been street racing with a second vehicle northbound on 17 Street when the vehicle crashed.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage from the time of the collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.