1 dead after fire breaks out at Spruce Grove duplex 

A person was found dead at the scene of a duplex fire in Spruce Grove, Alta., early Saturday morning.

Parkland RCMP were dispatched at 3:20 a.m. to the duplex on Heatherglen Drive where Spruce Grove Fire Services were extinguishing the flames at both units.

The body was found inside one of the residences. No other injuries have been reported.

“On behalf of myself and council, we offer our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the families, loved ones, friends and neighbours affected by this devastating loss,” Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker said in a statement. “Our hearts are with you during this difficult time.”

“During this difficult time, we urge everyone to come together and support one another. We are a compassionate and resilient community and together we will get through this.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by officials.

RCMP asked the public to avoid the area on Saturday to give investigators room.