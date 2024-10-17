1 dead after pickup, sedan collide north of Edmonton

EDMONTON
    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash north of Fairview, Alta. on Wednesday.

    Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 732 and Township Road 830 at 12:40 p.m. for a crash involving a large pickup truck and a small sedan.

    The 82-year-old woman driving the sedan, a Fairview resident, was declared dead at the scene.

    The 23-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.

    Police say the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

    Fairview is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

