1 dead after pickup, sedan collide north of Edmonton

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash north of Fairview, Alta. on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 732 and Township Road 830 at 12:40 p.m. for a crash involving a large pickup truck and a small sedan.

The 82-year-old woman driving the sedan, a Fairview resident, was declared dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.

Police say the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Fairview is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.